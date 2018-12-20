Wildomar barricade involving armed suspect prompts evacuations

Reports of shots fired prompted a Wildomar neighborhood to evacuate as an armed suspect remains barricaded inside a home in the area.The barricade situation is happening at a home near Clinton Keith and Smith Ranch roads, where houses immediately around the scene are under evacuation. Other residents have been told to shelter in place.The incident began with reports of shots fired and an armed man outside a house.Construction worker Reed Gillette described hearing gunfire."It was one man -- I didn't see the man - I heard the gunfire. So when I came out, it was possibly 10 to 12 rounds, and then he went back inside and hasn't come back out," Gillette said.Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies are surrounding the home to try to bring the standoff to a peaceful end. At one point, officials were seen firing something into the home, possibly smoke grenades.Detectives have not released the identity of the suspect, but they have been in touch with his family, who is cooperating.No injuries have been reported.