Coronavirus: Defiant surfers ride waves at beach near Pacific Palisades despite closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Despite official measures aimed at keeping people away from public beaches during the coronavirus pandemic, several surfers took to the water Friday morning at Will Rogers State Beach near Pacific Palisades.At least five surfers were seen riding waves at the otherwise deserted beach off Pacific Coast Highway.No lifeguards or sheriff's deputies were seen in the area, and it was unclear if the defiant beachgoers would face possible fines or citations.The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Will Rogers State Beach and others along the coast last week.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on March 23 ordered the shutdown of all parking lots at city beaches after a weekend of "may people packing beaches, trails and parks" despite a "safer at home" order.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Los Hills Station, deputies recently caught a paddle boarder out in the water. Officials said he disobeyed lifeguards' orders to get out of the water for about 40 minutes. The individual eventually got out of the water when deputies arrived and was arrested. This could be an example of what is to come if people don't heed orders.According to research from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography on how coronavirus can be much smaller than previously believed. UC San Diego researchers say the virus may exist in the form of an aerosol fine spray. It may last longer in the air and travel more than 6 feet. So for outdoors enthusiasts like surfers and runners, this means that being 6 feet apart may not be enough.