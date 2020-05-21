WATCH LIVE: California Superintendent Thurmond discusses guidelines to reopen schools

SAN FRANCISCO -- State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting a virtual meeting with representatives from 1,000 California school districts to discuss how classrooms may reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.Superintendent Thurmond plans to share details on the reopening guidelines the California Department of Education is working on.As some California counties get permission to start reopening schools as soon as June, parents around the state are wondering when their kids will go back to class.According to Thurmond, there is no single answer to that question."There will not be a common opening," Thurmond said in a press conference Wednesday. Instead, school districts will make their own decisions about when - and how - to reopen.While some districts have already gotten permission to open schools early, Thurmond said most districts are still planning to reopen at their normal time in the fall, in late August or early September.While the timing may vary, all schools will be required to ensure proper social distancing when they reopen classrooms. That likely means smaller class sizes. It also means students and staff will have to wear masks, said Thurmond, and schools will need to be sanitized daily, if not multiple times a day.Many districts are planning to continue distance and online learning in some capacity even after classrooms reopen.The state won't be requiring school districts to do in-person instruction, online instruction, or a hybrid of the two; that will be up to district leaders.But in order to teach students effectively in the fall, the superintendent says more funding is desperately needed. The revised May budget released by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week will trigger cuts to education unless there is additional support from the federal government."We believe that our school districts cannot reopen safely if they have to implement these kinds of cuts," Thurmond said.