Community & Events

Community holds drive-thru fundraiser for 3 Wilmington children who lost dad to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The community of Wilmington over the weekend rallied around three young children who recently lost their father to COVID-19.

Community members held a drive-thru fundraiser and donation drive Sunday for Abraham Amezcua's three children: a 12-year-old and 11-year-old twins.

The single father passed away nearly two weeks ago. His oldest son found him in his home.

Amezcua, like so many others, was out of work and six months behind on rent, water and power payments. When the community heard about the tragedy, the children's cousin, Eden Castaneda, said many began offering their support.

The children are now being cared for by their aunt but she is also unemployed and herself struggling to pay bills and keep food on the table.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Amezcua's children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countychildrencoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LA flight falls ill
First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
LA County grocery stores seeing rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks
Show More
Viral restaurant owner files new lawsuit
Disneyland teams up with nonprofits to help struggling families
Amid COVID-19 surge, LAUSD to keep campuses shuttered
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts on Big Island, produces steam cloud
More TOP STORIES News