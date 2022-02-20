drive by shooting

Caught on camera: Wilmington drive-by shooting sends two men to hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Two men hospitalized in Wilmington drive-by shooting

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A drive-by shooting caught on surveillance video in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles sent two men to the hospital Thursday, police said.

Mary Vigil said her brother and nephew were returning from a funeral visitation, and believes they were being followed.

Both men were shot as her nephew was opening the gate.

"I just heard pop pop pop," Virgil said. "I thought at first they were fireworks, and then I heard screaming, so I opened the door, and it was my nephew here on the grass area, and they got shot."

The suspects fled the scene. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Flint Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Vigil said her nephew is in the ICU. She said the men are not involved with a gang.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. A description of the shooter was not available.

Other shootings have occurred in front of Virgil's house, and she said she doesn't feel safe in her neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countycrimeattackcaught on videoshootingdrive by shootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
2 victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting
Father of teen killed in drive-by begs for peace: 'Put the guns down'
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Shooting spree suspect thought people were after him for prior shooting: Police
TOP STORIES
Police helicopter crashes in water off Newport Beach, 1 dead
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
California AG to investigate killing of bystander in Norwalk standoff
Gascón shifts policies on trying juveniles as adults, life sentences
Stolen Amazon truck suspect arrested for deadly South LA hit-and-run
Average LA County gas price sets 14th record high in 16 days
4-year-old boy punched in head in Times Square, mother tackles suspect
Show More
FACEism: Exposing chapters in history that are often hidden
WATCH: Helicopter crashes off coast of crowded Miami Beach; 2 injured
On The Red Carpet takes a look at the films up for Oscar gold
Construction of new Armenian American Museum has started in Glendale
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
More TOP STORIES News