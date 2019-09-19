Wilmington gang-related shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 wounded

By and ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people died and two others were wounded in a gang-related shooting in Wilmington Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred shortly 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Bay View Avenue, prompting a massive response from Los Angeles police.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

A woman in her 20s was wounded and transported herself to the hospital. A woman in her 70s had a graze wound and declined medical transport.

The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

No description of the shooter was available. Investigators said a black Honda was seen fleeing the scene.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
