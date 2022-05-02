'King,' French bulldog seen being snatched from Wilmington home, sold for $20, reunited with owner

EMBED <>More Videos

'King,' French bulldog seen stolen from LA home, reunited with owner

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beloved French bulldog has been reunited with his family after a man was caught on video snatching "King" from his Wilmington home, and then selling him for $20.

King's owner, Jodie Martinez, confirmed the good news Sunday. She said that the unsuspecting individual the dog was sold to, saw King's face and information on social media, and returned the dog over the weekend.

The suspect was seen on the home's security camera reaching over the fence, picking up the dog, and immediately taking off on his skateboard.

LAPD says they arrested the suspect within 24 hours of the incident, but unfortunately, he had already sold the dog to an unsuspecting individual for $20.

MORE | Man seen on video snatching French bulldog from Wilmington home sells beloved pet for $20: LAPD

EMBED More News Videos

A man was caught on video snatching a French bulldog from a home in Wilmington, and now the devastated owner is asking for help recovering her beloved pet after the suspect sold it for $20, police say.



Martinez says that King is healthy and happy to be back home.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonlos angeleslos angeles countytheftcrimelapdpetslos angelesdogs stolen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Top 5 candidates face off in LA mayoral debate on ABC7
Hundreds push for safer roads at Griffith Park after cyclist's death
Police break up street takeover in South LA
Father, daughter killed in violent car crash in La Mirada identified
Man arrested in death of 52-year-old killed while walking dog
LA funeral home director charged for mistreating human remains
LA City Council seeks enforcement against illegal short-term rentals
Show More
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
Angelina Jolie visits boarding school, medical institution in Ukraine
2 paramedics, driver injured in head-on crash east of Palmdale
Mural art festival kicks off in Reseda and runs through summer
LAFD battle fire at 2-story building in Fashion District
More TOP STORIES News