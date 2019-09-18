Wilmington triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in unknown condition

By ABC7.com staff
WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon left one person dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Bay View Avenue, prompting a massive response from Los Angeles police.

One person was pronounce dead at the scene, the LAPD said. The two other victims were transported in a civilian vehicle to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City.

The deceased individual was not immediately identified.

No description of the shooter was available. Investigators said a black Honda was seen fleeing the scene.
