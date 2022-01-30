Suspect arrested in violent doorstep robbery seen on surveillance video, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery that occurred at the doorstep of a Los Angeles home, in which the victims were beaten and robbed of jewelry and a "large amount of money."Early Martell Smith, 29 was taken into custody after being seen in a surveillance video of the incident and identified by the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Area Gang Enforcement Detail, the agency said.Police say the robbery happened on the evening of Nov. 26 at a home on Fuller Avenue in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.LAPD detectives learned of surveillance video circulating on social media on Dec. 2 and contacted the victims, investigators said.The victims had walked home after dining at a restaurant in the area, according to police. As they arrived home, two suspects approached, wearing vests with the word "POLICE" on them and displaying fake badges. At least one had a gun and another was armed with a rubber mallet.In the video, they are seen confronting the victims, pointing a gun at them and at one point punching a man several times. They forced their way inside the home, where there were additional people already inside.They continued to assault the victims and eventually stole property that included jewelry and what police described as "a large amount of money."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at (213)486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).