Localish LA Sweepstakes: Enter for your chance to win!

Thank you to everyone who has entered our sweepstakes!

Here's how to enter to win:

1). "Like" the Localish LA Facebook page (@LocalishLA);
2). Find and "Like" the Sweepstakes-themed post on the Localish LA Facebook feed ("Sweepstakes Post"); AND
3). Comment on the Sweepstakes Post by tagging three (3) of your friends.

For your convenience, below is a list of Localish LA's Sweepstakes and Official Rules. The Official Rules will remain posted 30 days from the promotion's end date.

Eagles 2020 Localish LA Facebook Sweepstakes
12/13/20 5 p.m. PT - 12/14/20 12 p.m. PT
Official Rules
