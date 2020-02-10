Weather

Dangerous winds knock over semi truck, wreak havoc on SoCal freeways

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It all happened in a matter of moments. The driver of a semi truck tried to get out through his door, but he couldn't, so he had to kick out the windshield of his flipped truck just to make it out to safety.

The wind knocked over several trucks along the 15 Freeway Monday morning.

The driver wasn't hurt, but certainly he was quite shaken.

"That was scary. I thought that was it," Ybarra said.

Jose Ybarra said he was pulled over with several other trucks and was considering waiting it out.

"I was pulled over right there and I see you guys, and I just said I'm gonna try to keep going and it rolled and that was it," he said.

The transition road from the Interstate 210 west to the 15 Freeway south was shut down for a couple hours while the truck was hauled off the side.

"Just take it very easy, very slow, and keep the rubber side down on the ground. You seen what happened to my truck and I was going slow, real slow," Ybarra said.
