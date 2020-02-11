Weather

Strong winds continue, wreak havoc on Inland Empire roads

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong gusts, once again threatened the Inland Empire on Tuesday -- one day after high winds overturned big rigs.

The winds didn't let up, toppling trees onto cars and prompting safety concerns on area roads and highways.

Several big rigs overturned, and some of those big rigs are still on highways.

Temperatures are about 50 degrees in Fontana, but winds made the feel chill much cooler.
