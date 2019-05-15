Window washers rescued from basket swinging at top of tower in Oklahoma City

According to officials, the basket was at the top of the tower Wednesday morning and started swinging wildly, hitting part of the building.
Video from Oklahoma City Fire showed another view of the out-of-control basket as firefighters tried to control it.
UPDATE | Technical Rescue - Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019
Someone on Facebook Live also gave another view of the terrifying ordeal.
The workers inside the basket are being evaluated for any injuries.
TAC 8: This was the scene moments ago. The basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket. Injuries unknown at this point. BF pic.twitter.com/exeFsXCkuV— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019