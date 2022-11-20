Drugs or alcohol likely a factor in Winnetka crash that left 1 dead, 6 others injured

Drugs or alcohol were likely a factor in a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Winnetka on Saturday, investigators say.

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drugs or alcohol were likely a factor in a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Winnetka on Saturday, investigators say.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Corbin Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two cars and an SUV collided and the SUV ended up on its roof.

One person, who has not been identified, was killed and six other people were injured in the crash.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated the incident was possibly a DUI crash.

Additional details were not available.