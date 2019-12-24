Winter shelters across Southern California are set to stay open around the clock as more wet weather is expected to hit the region Christmas Day.
Several shelters in the Antelope and San Gabriel valleys and downtown Los Angeles will be open 24 hours a day, many through Jan. 2.
The Long Beach shelter will be open through Saturday, while some others in the San Gabriel Valley will operate through the end of March, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
The locations are aimed at providing emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness and will offer food and outreach services. See a full list of shelters currently open as well as eligibility requirements.
Winter shelters across Los Angeles County to stay open around the clock through Jan. 2
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More