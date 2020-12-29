Mount Baldy: Winter storm leaves at least 100 drivers stranded on snow-covered roads

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The first storm of this winter season left drivers on Mount Baldy stuck in the snow Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol estimated at least 100 drivers or more were stranded on Mount Baldy Road behind multiple vehicles that were stuck near Shinn Road.

Snow plows and tow trucks were called in to assist as officers worked to put up barricades to prevent more drivers from entering the area.

CHP expected the road to remain closed for at least two hours as they worked to clear the jam.
Videos show the hail that coated parts of Southern California, making it look like snow, according to AccuWeather.


The situation in Mount Baldy mirrored other chaotic scenes around the Southland.

The first winter storm of the year for Southern California caused traffic jams, such as in the Cajon Pass.

In the lower elevations, rain caused major emergencies. Two people were pulled from the water in Santa Ana.

Forecasts call for the storm to clear out by late Monday. Mountain areas should see some clouds in the morning and wind gusts, with temperatures near freezing but no additional snow is expected.
