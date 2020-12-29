Winter storm leaves drivers stuck on Mount Baldy

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- The first storm of this winter season left drivers on Mount Baldy stuck in the snow Monday night.
The CHP estimated at least 100 drivers or more were stranded on Mount Baldy Road behind multiple vehicles that were stuck near Shinn Road.
Snow plows and tow trucks were called in to assist as officers worked to put up barricades to prevent more drivers from entering the area.
CHP expected the road to remain closed for at least two hours as they worked to clear the jam.
Forecasts call for the storm to clear out by late Monday. Mountain areas should see some clouds in the morning and wind gusts, with temperatures near freezing but no additional snow is expected.
