school shooting

Oshkosh Shooting: Student, officer injured in 2nd Wisconsin high school shooting in 2 days

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- Police say there's been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer, this time at Oshkosh West High School.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School. Oshkosh police say the student and the officer were injured and have been taken to hospitals.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning, when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded.
