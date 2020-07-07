Coronavirus

Officials extend relaxed parking rules in Los Angeles until Aug. 1 amid coronavirus surge

Los Angeles City Council votes to extend relaxed parking rules through the end of July.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some local drivers are still getting a break on parking tickets, but be careful -- it depends on where you park.

In Burbank, the city began issuing warnings to people who are parked illegally, and they'll resume giving out tickets next week.

But in Los Angeles, the city council has extended relaxed parking rules through the end of July, which means no tickets for cars parked in L.A.'s rush hour and anti-gridlock zones, or where street sweeping signs are posted.
