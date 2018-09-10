'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX

Actor David Henrie is seen arriving at a movie premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2015. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor David Henrie, best known for appearing with Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," was arrested Monday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

The 29-year-old tried to enter the screening area of Terminal 2 around 9:05 a.m. with a loaded firearm, airport police said.

Henrie later tweeted out a statement admitting that he unintentionally brought his gun, which he said is legally owned and registered in his name, to the airport.



"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he wrote.

"More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened."

He thanked the TSA and LAPD for their professionalism handling the incident.

Henrie starred as Gomez's brother on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012, and has made appearances on a range of TV shows and films, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Arrested Development" and NCIS.
