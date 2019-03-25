Crime & Safety

Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping by boyfriend

EMBED <>More Videos

A woman and her two children were rescued overnight in the Palmdale desert after allegedly being kidnapped by the woman's boyfriend.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her two children were rescued overnight in the Palmdale desert after allegedly being kidnapped by the woman's boyfriend.

Sheriff's officials said they received a call about a possible kidnapping from concerned family members at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff's helicopter helped deputies locate the victims after the suspect's vehicle got stuck in some brush in a remote area near 100th Street East and Avenue M.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

The extent of the victims' injuries was not known.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypalmdalelos angeles countykidnappingrescue
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Memorial service to be held for Trinity Love Jones
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
Dead gray whale washes up in Malibu
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Bloodhound finds suspect who assaulted Riverside officer
Trump: It's 'a shame' nation had to endure Mueller probe
Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC
Show More
Granada Hills school wins CA Academic Decathlon
Kielbasa recalled over possible metal contamination
9 labor and delivery nurses at Maine hospital expecting
Uber, Lyft drivers holding LA protest over wages
UC Irvine's underdog hopes dashed in 73-54 loss to Oregon
More TOP STORIES News