Woman, 2 kids rescued in Palmdale desert after alleged kidnapping by boyfriend

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and her two children were rescued overnight in the Palmdale desert after allegedly being kidnapped by the woman's boyfriend.Sheriff's officials said they received a call about a possible kidnapping from concerned family members at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.The sheriff's helicopter helped deputies locate the victims after the suspect's vehicle got stuck in some brush in a remote area near 100th Street East and Avenue M.The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, and the boyfriend was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.The extent of the victims' injuries was not known.