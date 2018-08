Investigators in Rialto have identified the victim of a deadly hit and run as Sarah Louise Gasper.Detectives said the 39-year-old woman was struck just before 10 p.m. Tuesday while crossing Foothill Boulevard near Eucalyptus Street.She was declared dead at the scene.The driver sped off, leading police on a brief pursuit before he was caught and taken into custody in Fontana. His name has not been released.