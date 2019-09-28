73-year-old woman found dead after firefighters extinguish Granada Hills house fire

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 73-year-old woman was found dead after a fire ripped through a Granada Hills home marked by "excessive storage conditions" on Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze erupted about 5 a.m. at a house in the 10407 block of North Densmore Avenue, prompting a response from more than 70 firefighters, according to the LAFD.

Massive flames engulfed the single-story structure, whose roof partially collapsed, officials said.

Firefighters' efforts were hampered by the storage conditions inside and outside the home, the LAFD said. The fire was knocked down within 50 minutes.

The identity of the deceased woman was not immediately released.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
