Mother and her 1-year-old child abducted from Target parking lot while packing car

The woman was forced to withdraw $800 before the suspects released them.

The Memphis Police Department says these two men forced a woman and her child into their vehicle and drove to a ATM to withdraw $800.00 on August 31, 2022.

The Memphis Police Department says these two men forced a woman and her child into their vehicle and drove to a ATM to withdraw $800.00 on August 31, 2022.

The Memphis Police Department says these two men forced a woman and her child into their vehicle and drove to a ATM to withdraw $800.00 on August 31, 2022.

The Memphis Police Department says these two men forced a woman and her child into their vehicle and drove to a ATM to withdraw $800.00 on August 31, 2022.

Police are searching for two men after they allegedly abducted a mother and her 1-year-old child from the parking lot of a Target while the woman was putting groceries into her car.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a Target store in Memphis Tennessee, when authorities from the Memphis Police Department were told that a woman and her 1-year-old child had just left Target after purchasing groceries when they were approached by two men who were armed with a handgun, police say.

"The males forced the victim and the child into the suspect's vehicle," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement released on social media detailing the abduction. "The suspects drove to the Regions Bank at 7790 Highway 64 and forced the victim to withdraw $800.00 from the ATM."

The ATM location they drive to was approximately a half mile west of where the abduction took place. Authorities say once the suspects had the money they demanded, they released the victim and her child who were then able to immediately alert authorities.

The Memphis Police Department did not say where the victims were released or how long the entire incident lasted before they were freed.

However, during the subsequent police investigation, police were able to find video of the two suspects at a Walmart location about a mile east of where the abduction happened and determined that they had been there prior to their arrival at Target.

The two male suspects are still currently on the run and are wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault, police say.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects and authorities are asking that anybody who witnessed the abduction or can give them more information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.