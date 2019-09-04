US woman investigated for human trafficking in Philippines, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.

Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old, reported CNN.

Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.

Officials said when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt but did not have any evidence that they were related.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhuman traffickinghuman smuggling
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Victorville suspect hits deputy, opens fire during altercation
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
Boyfriend charged in suspected murder of missing Monrovia woman
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it tracks along coast
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
Show More
Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
Non-alcoholic drinks surge in popularity with nudge from youth
LAUSD to require two school lockdown drills each year
VIDEO: Strangers pull man from burning car in Texas
More TOP STORIES News