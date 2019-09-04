US woman investigated for human trafficking in Philippines, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.

Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old, reported CNN.

Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.

Officials said when staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.

The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt but did not have any evidence that they were related.

National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhuman traffickinghuman smuggling
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
$50K reward offered after 18-year-old fatally shot in Santa Ana
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
15 people become American citizens before Dodgers game
Coyote with toy stuck on mouth found dead in Echo Park yard
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
Show More
Popularity of non-alcoholic drinks surge with nudge from youth, sober
LAUSD to require two school lockdown drills each year
VIDEO: Strangers pull man from burning car in Texas
L.A. City Council to vote on plan to allow removal of homeless from fire zones
CA advances bill aimed at cracking down on bogus vaccine exemptions
More TOP STORIES News