Fullerton woman accused of posting Nazi propaganda posters at Newport Harbor High School, Fullerton College

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fullerton woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting Nazi propaganda posters at Newport Harbor High School and Fullerton College.

Grace Elisabeth Ziesmer, 22, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor vandalism and two counts of misdemeanor graffiti.

Officials say the postings included swastikas, SS mottos and other neo-Nazi symbols.

Prosecutors say Ziesmer was not charged with a hate crime because there is no evidence that her conduct targeted a particular victim or group.

The current charges could land her in jail for up to a year and a half.
