San Jose woman accused of running over, killing man who shot her relative on Christmas Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after a dispute early Christmas Day in which she allegedly ran over and killed a man who had shot her relative, San Jose police said Thursday.Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, of San Jose, California, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail, The Mercury News reported.Investigators described a melee that started around 2 a.m. when two men confronted each other on a San Jose sidewalk. One pulled out a gun and shot the other.Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the shooter ran off and the shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital.Gutierrez, a relative of the wounded man, was at the scene and went after the shooter in her car, Garcia said in a statement. She "drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk and struck the male shooting suspect as he ran away."Gutierrez then sped away but was located and arrested Wednesday night, Garcia said.The Mercury news reported earlier that officers had responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. and found the man lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, marking the 34th homicide of the year in San Jose.The hit-and-run victim's identity was not immediately released.