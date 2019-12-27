San Jose woman accused of running over, killing man who shot her relative on Christmas Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 22-year-old woman has been arrested after a dispute early Christmas Day in which she allegedly ran over and killed a man who had shot her relative, San Jose police said Thursday.

Sabrina Marie Gutierrez, of San Jose, California, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail, The Mercury News reported.

Investigators described a melee that started around 2 a.m. when two men confronted each other on a San Jose sidewalk. One pulled out a gun and shot the other.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the shooter ran off and the shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital.

Gutierrez, a relative of the wounded man, was at the scene and went after the shooter in her car, Garcia said in a statement. She "drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk and struck the male shooting suspect as he ran away."

Gutierrez then sped away but was located and arrested Wednesday night, Garcia said.

The Mercury news reported earlier that officers had responded to a call shortly after 2 a.m. and found the man lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, marking the 34th homicide of the year in San Jose.

The hit-and-run victim's identity was not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiahit and runarresthomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
5 Freeway remains closed after major snowstorm
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Teens use snow-covered Wrightwood streets as makeshift ski slopes
Travel between Las Vegas to LA delayed due to 15 Fwy closure
CA jails use kinder approach to solitary confinement
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
Show More
Colton police give drivers gift cards instead of tickets on Christmas
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
OC man, 98, shares passion for music with younger generations
Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in 2020
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
More TOP STORIES News