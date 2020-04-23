Coronavirus

'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during physical distancing altercation

A woman in Philadelphia is accused of spitting on a person during a dispute over social distancing.
PHILADELPHIA -- Police are searching for a woman accused of spitting on a person following an altercation over physical distancing in Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. when a woman bumped into a person and exchanged words about social distancing.

That's when police say the woman yelled, "(expletive), I don't have the virus." She then allegedly pulled down her mask and spit on the person before fleeing the scene.

The victim was wearing a protective mask and glasses at the time.

A store employee told police the suspect had another altercation the day before in which she allegedly spit on him after a dispute over how she wanted to pay for items.

The woman is described as 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6-inches tall, thin build, with long reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a three-quarter length black jacket, dark pants and a red bandana around her neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
