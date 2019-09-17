u.s. & world

Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school

McALESTER, Okla. -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old Oklahoma woman accused of threatening to carry out a mass shooting at her old high school.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says Alexis Wilson, of McAlester, was arrested Monday after a co-worker told investigators that Wilson had said she wanted to shoot 400 people at McAlester High School and investigators viewed video of Wilson firing an AK-47.

"In today's times, you can't say stuff like that. Anytime something is said, we are going to take it seriously and we are going to investigate it to the full extent," Morris told KTUL. "We do not want any of our schools getting shot up -- nobody does -- so we are going to do anything we can to prevent this."

Authorities say Wilson was expelled from the high school after violent incidents and that she had been suspended on separate occasions after being caught with a knife and a swastika at school. She wasn't allowed to re-enroll.

"She had some problems, but I am not aware of anything that would draw attention as a potential for something like this," McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes told KTUL.

Wilson told authorities she'd been bullied and had suicidal and homicidal feelings, KTUL reported.

Jail records indicate that Wilson is in custody but don't show if she has an attorney. Morris says he didn't know if she has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomaschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water
House Judiciary Committee holds 1st impeachment hearing
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley man arrested in fatal shooting of Granada Hills woman
Trump to make rare trip to LA, prompting road closures
Santa Ana College shooting: Long Beach man arrested for murder
Armed man taken into custody after hourslong standoff in OC
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Trump courts Hispanic vote in N.M. rally
Crossing guard dies after being hit by car in Valley Glen
Show More
VIDEO: Fight leaves 1 IE student in critical condition, 2 under arrest
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Carson moves to ban gun sales, limit gun possession
Transgender women demand apology after being thrown out of DTLA bar
Crash involving semi hauling carnival ride shuts down SB 605 for hours
More TOP STORIES News