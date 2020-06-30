Woman allegedly admits to killing man, sparking Woodland Hills house fire

A woman was arrested after a body was found in a Woodland Hills home.
A woman was arrested in connection to the discovery of a body in a burning home in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to a blaze in a room of the house in the 23200 block of West Victory Boulevard around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man in his 50s, officials say.

The body had no burns or signs of smoke inhalation, but officials say he sustained a severe injury to his throat.

According to Los Angeles police, the unidentified suspect said "she had set the residence ablaze and had also murdered the victim found inside of the residence."

Investigators say a knife was found at the scene.

A murder and an arson investigation are both underway.

The victim's identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodland hillslos angeles countyhouse firedeath investigationarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to announce 'enforcement,' other possible rollbacks
Looting suspect arrested after stolen liquor bottles recovered
China researchers discover new swine flu with 'pandemic potential'
CA is 1 of 16 states asked to quarantine when traveling to NY, NJ and CT
3 arrested in murder of missing Coachella Valley couple
Legendary entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
Show More
Murder suspect wounded in shootout with police in Montclair
Robert Fuller to be mourned at funeral service Tuesday
Woman, 72, gored by bison at Yellowstone while trying to take photo
State superintendent holds hearing on school police reforms
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News