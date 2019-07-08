Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Long Beach apartment laundry room

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was doing her laundry.

Officers say it happened Sunday morning at an apartment building on East Seventh Street.

People who live in that area say they're shocked by the alleged attack.

"This is very scary. We need more police here, we need to close the doors and everything, because we don't know. It's really scary, especially with the children," said Anjelica, a resident of the neighborhood who wished to be identified by only her first name.

Police are searching for any possible surveillance video of that suspect and they're working with the victim to come up with a sketch of her alleged attacker.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countyattackapartmentsexual assaultlaundromatinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News