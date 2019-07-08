Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Long Beach apartment laundry room

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was doing her laundry.Officers say it happened Sunday morning at an apartment building on East Seventh Street.People who live in that area say they're shocked by the alleged attack."This is very scary. We need more police here, we need to close the doors and everything, because we don't know. It's really scary, especially with the children," said Anjelica, a resident of the neighborhood who wished to be identified by only her first name.Police are searching for any possible surveillance video of that suspect and they're working with the victim to come up with a sketch of her alleged attacker.