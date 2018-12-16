Woman and her suspected killer found dead in Cudahy

By ABC7.com staff
CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) --
Candles were put up in Cudahy where a woman and her suspected killer were found dead on Sunday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the 5100 block of Live Oak Street shortly after 11 a.m. to investigate the shooting of the female victim.

Officials said the suspected shooter was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two were being withheld as police talked to family members and potential witnesses to try and determine what led to the violent encounter.

No other details were released.
