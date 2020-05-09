Woman arrested after crashing into LAPD patrol vehicle, police say

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman has been arrested after crashing into a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle Friday night, police say.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two officers were transported to a hospital to be evaluated.

No additional information was immediately available.
