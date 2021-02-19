Botox bust: Woman arrested at downtown LA hotel for dispensing fake cosmetic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police arrested a woman who allegedly set up a makeshift medical office in a downtown Los Angeles hotel where she was offering to inject people with what turned out to be counterfeit Botox.The suspect, identified as Vivian Espinoza, was operating out of a downtown hotel on Figueroa Street. Police say she offered to inject undercover officers on Jan. 23 with materials that were tested and found to be counterfeit Botox and Juvaderm.Officials warn that counterfeit versions of those cosmetic products can be dangerous, leading to adverse reactions such as infection, facial paralysis, tissue death and blindness.Espinoza was arrested for furnishing prescription drugs without a license and practicing medicine without a license.Anyone with information or who may have purchased medical products and services from Vivian Espinoza is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213)486-6940.