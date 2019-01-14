Woman arrested in connection with death of boy whose body was found in Covina home

This is a mugshot of Xa Dinh Ngo, a woman who was arrested Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, for homicide days after a toddler was found dead in a Covina home.

By ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a child whose body was found inside a Covina home on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Xa Dinh Ngo of Covina. She was arrested when she was released from a local hospital, Covina police stated in a press release.

Ngo is being housed at Los Angeles County Century Regional Detention Facility with no bail and is expected to be in court Wednesday.

The toddler was found dead early Friday morning at a home in Covina after a police sergeant encountered a blood-spattered and partially clothed woman running on a street in Covina.

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigating a partially clothed woman running down the middle of the street end up making a tragic discovery.



The patrol sergeant spotted the woman shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, a statement from the Covina Police Department said, adding that she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.

When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The woman "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."



Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of a townhouse. They entered and found the lifeless body of a little boy.

The relationship, if any, between the woman and deceased boy are not yet known.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Covina Police Department at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathfirehomicide investigationhouse firearrestCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm setting daily rainfall records in SoCal
LAUSD's Austin Beutner says district lost $15 million on first day of strike
Both directions of I-5 over Grapevine reopen after snow halts traffic
Evacuations ordered in Woolsey, Holy Fire burn areas
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
SoCal storms dump rain, spark fears of flooding, mudslides
SoCal storm illuminates Malibu with colorful rainbow
Snow comes to the San Gabriel mountains
Show More
PCH reopened after mudslide closure
Exclusive poll: LA public supports striking teachers
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
Suspect ID'd in chase, fatal officer-involved shooting on 101 in Calabasas
Carjacking suspect in custody after LA County chase
More News