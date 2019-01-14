EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5057557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigating a partially clothed woman running down the middle of the street end up making a tragic discovery.

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE: Homicide Suspect in Custody pic.twitter.com/VG3xn5aWP1 — Covina PD (@covinapd) January 15, 2019

A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of a child whose body was found inside a Covina home on Friday.The suspect was identified as Xa Dinh Ngo of Covina. She was arrested when she was released from a local hospital, Covina police stated in a press release.Ngo is being housed at Los Angeles County Century Regional Detention Facility with no bail and is expected to be in court Wednesday.The toddler was found dead early Friday morning at a home in Covina after a police sergeant encountered a blood-spattered and partially clothed woman running on a street in Covina.The patrol sergeant spotted the woman shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, a statement from the Covina Police Department said, adding that she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.The woman "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of a townhouse. They entered and found the lifeless body of a little boy.The relationship, if any, between the woman and deceased boy are not yet known.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Covina Police Department at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).