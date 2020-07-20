Culver City police arrest suspect captured on video attacking bus driver

The bus driver suffered lacerations to her face, swelling to her head and a bite mark to her arm.
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman suspected of attacking a bus driver in Culver City last month was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Culver City police said surveillance video from inside the bus shows Shianne Lovings, 26, attacking the bus driver on the afternoon of June 12.

Lovings allegedly became upset over an extended layover and demanded the driver continue driving the bus. When she wouldn't, the woman is seen hitting the driver several times in the head.

Police said Lovings also bit the driver on the arm and ripped off the windshield wipers when she left.

The driver also received lacerations to her face and swelling to her head.

Police received "numerous" tips after they shared surveillance video and images of the suspect to social media.

Lovings was arrested in Rosemead by detectives on suspicion of battery on a bus operator inflicting injury, police said.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
culver citylos angeles countyfightbusattackbus driversurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
Garcetti: LA reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
Sex offender relocates to San Diego County, authorities say
Trader Joe's shooting: Mely Corado remembered 2 years later
2 arrested for looting, setting fire to Hollywood restaurant during protest
3 members of SoCal family die from COVID-19
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Show More
Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
NorCal restaurant refuses to serve customers wearing masks
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus tested positive for coronavirus, antibodies, he says
Data: 71% of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County from private gatherings
Can wearing a face mask be hazardous to your health?
More TOP STORIES News