Tire-slashing suspect arrested after vandalizing 85 vehicles in Jefferson Park, LAPD says

A woman was arrested after tires on at least 20 vehicles were slashed in Jefferson Park. (ANG News)

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after tires on 85 vehicles were slashed overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to an initial estimate by the Los Angeles Police Department, between 20 and 30 vehicles were vandalized in the 3300 block of Montclair Street. They included minivans, sedans and SUVS that were parked curbside in front of homes.

The LAPD later said tires were slashed on 85 vehicles.

Officers were seen leaving their business cards on the victims' windshields as part of the investigation. It was unclear if any of the vandalism was seen by witnesses or captured on surveillance video.
