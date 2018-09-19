Tire-slashing suspect arrested after vandalizing 96 vehicles in Jefferson Park, LAPD says

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested after tires on 96 vehicles were slashed overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

By and ABC7.com staff
JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was arrested Wednesday morning after tires on 96 vehicles were slashed overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

According to an initial estimate by the Los Angeles Police Department, between 20 and 30 vehicles were vandalized in the 3300 block of Montclair Street. They included minivans, sedans and SUVS that were parked curbside in front of homes.

The LAPD later said tires were slashed on 85 vehicles. Later, authorities increased that figure to 96 vehicles.

The suspect was identified as Danielle Brown, 29. She was booked into jail with bail set at $21,000.

Officers were seen leaving their business cards on the victims' windshields as part of the investigation. It was unclear if any of the vandalism was seen by witnesses or captured on surveillance video.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismtires slashedlos angeles police departmentlapdarrestJefferson ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Massive fire erupts at Boyle Heights commercial building
$100K reward announced in search for OC murder fugitive
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
Suspect killed, 3 injured in shooting at Wisconsin software company
Yasiel Puig's Encino home burglarized again
People in polluted areas have greater risk of dementia
Woman accused of embezzling more than $88K from nonprofits
Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area
Show More
OC firefighters rescue people, animals in flooded North Carolina towns
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Deputy saves dog leashed to truck as it drives off
More News