Woman arrested in death of her 9-month-old baby in South LA

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 9-month-old baby in South Los Angeles.

Police were first alerted Saturday night when they were called to a local hospital on a report of an injured baby.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The coroner's office identified the infant as Selena Galvez-Gonzalez, who was nine-and-a-half months old.

The injury happened in the area of the 4900 block of South Figueroa Street.

The mother's name and details of the incident have not been released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathinfant deathshomicide investigationchild abuselapdSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News