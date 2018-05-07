Woman arrested in death of her 9-month-old baby in South LA

Los Angeles police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 9-month-old baby in South Los Angeles.Police were first alerted Saturday night when they were called to a local hospital on a report of an injured baby.The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.The coroner's office identified the infant as Selena Galvez-Gonzalez, who was nine-and-a-half months old.The injury happened in the area of the 4900 block of South Figueroa Street.The mother's name and details of the incident have not been released.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.