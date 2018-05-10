Woman arrested in theft of car with infant inside in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES --Los Angeles police have arrested a woman suspected of stealing a car in Van Nuys that had an 11-month-old infant inside.
The auto theft happened on April 3. A woman had left her car running briefly with her infant inside while she went to pick up her other child from a caretaker.
As she came out, she saw an unknown woman hop into her Infiniti and take off.
The car was later found abandoned with the baby safely inside about two hours later.
At the time, police identified a suspect, Maria Elizabeth De La Torre, and have been looking for the known gang member for kidnapping and grand theft auto since the incident.
Officers said they found De La Torre in the area of Oxnard Street and Noble Avenue in Van Nuys around 2 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken into custody and booked at Van Nuys Jail.