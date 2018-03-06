Tustin police arrested a former homecare agency worker on suspicion of financially abusing elderly people at the centers.Aujana Johnson-Payne was arrested Tuesday at a nursing school in Artesia on suspicion of elder abuse, burglary and identity theft.Authorities said in 2017, Johnson-Payne worked for a homecare agency that provides hourly, live-in or 24/7 care services for senior citizens. It also specialized in providing care for people with mobility issues, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke survivors and the general aging population.While working there, authorities said Johnson-Payne stole at least two elderly people's credit or debit card information. She used that information to make several fraudulent purchases online, as well as use the mobile apps Door Dash and Uber Eats to get food and alcohol delivered to her home.She also used the information to stay at hotels in the Long Beach area. Authorities said she took out cash loans and paid back the purchases to the victims' cards.Authorities said Johnson-Payne has worked for at least three homecare agencies in the past and was fired from each one for financial elder abuse. She was arrested in October on suspicion of financial elder abuse and was out on bail.Police believe she may have targeted other people in Orange and Los Angeles counties.Anyone with more information was urged to contact Detective R. Newton at (714) 573-3249.