Florida woman attacked parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of attacking parents because they refused to take her out to dinner

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her parents because they wouldn't take her to eat at Outback Steakhouse.

Deana Seltzer, 28, lives with her parents and reportedly wanted to go to the restaurant last Wednesday, but her parents said no. Deputies say that's when she began punching her mother and scratched her father in the face.

Vadim Seltzer called 911 and told dispatchers that his daughter was armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Deana Seltzer reportedly tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons, WPLG-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackarrestu.s. & worldrestaurantFlorida
Top Stories
OC murder suspect caught after chase in San Diego County
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Plans for new women's jail in Lancaster may not move forward
VIDEO: Prowler spends 3 hours licking doorbell at CA home
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle to partially close for repairs
2 people suffer burn injuries in West Hills house fire
Show More
Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Kimmel' to play tambourine
1 killed, 1 wounded in Pico Rivera stabbing
BTS teaming up with Mattel for new line of toys
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Man arrested in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting
More News