Tustin police are asking for the public's help to find a woman caught on video taking a taco restaurant's tip jar.The theft happened around 10 p.m. on April 13. Two men and a woman entered the Taco Factory in the 14400 block of Newport Avenue. After ordering and getting their food, the two men left the restaurant and walked to the car.The woman stayed behind inside the restaurant and then grabbed the tip jar. She left the restaurant, got in the vehicle and they all drove away.Authorities said the vehicle is a gold or light brown Mercedes-Benz sedan. The woman is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall, a medium build, with brown hair. She also wore a blue flower top that looked similar to scrubs.The tip jar contained $42, authorities said.Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Haug at (714) 573-3246.