Woman sought after being caught on camera stealing Tustin restaurant tip jar

EMBED </>More Videos

Tustin police are asking for the public's help to find a woman caught on video taking a taco restaurant's tip jar. (KABC)

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
Tustin police are asking for the public's help to find a woman caught on video taking a taco restaurant's tip jar.

The theft happened around 10 p.m. on April 13. Two men and a woman entered the Taco Factory in the 14400 block of Newport Avenue. After ordering and getting their food, the two men left the restaurant and walked to the car.

The woman stayed behind inside the restaurant and then grabbed the tip jar. She left the restaurant, got in the vehicle and they all drove away.

Authorities said the vehicle is a gold or light brown Mercedes-Benz sedan. The woman is described as a 5 feet 5 inches tall, a medium build, with brown hair. She also wore a blue flower top that looked similar to scrubs.

The tip jar contained $42, authorities said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Haug at (714) 573-3246.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftsurveillance videotip jarTustinOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News