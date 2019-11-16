Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA (KABC) -- A woman was arrested in Argentina after she was caught smuggling nine pounds of marijuana in a fake wearable stomach made to look like she was pregnant.

Investigators detained her as she crossed the border into Chile. They found two bricks of weed in her bag and 15 more being held together with paste inside the fake baby bump.

She is now facing charges of drug smuggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanadrug arrestsmugglingdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Suspect sought in fatal stabbing of taxi driver in DTLA parking lot
3 suspects in custody after chase ends in Highland Park neighborhood
Mexico City sees slow recovery after deadly 2017 earthquake
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
All five of Westminster's council members facing recall
Show More
LA, Mexico City's sister-city relationship crucial to both cities
Downtown LA clinic gives free healthcare to homeless, others
Chargers preparing to face Chiefs in Mexico
LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season
'Stop the Bleed' program shows teachers how to save lives
More TOP STORIES News