Woman charged after video captures Mercedes intentionally ramming into parked car in Hollywood

Amber Darbinyan pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to several charges, including three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in an injury and three misdemeanor counts of battery, according to the Los County District Attorney's Office.
Video: Woman intentionally smashes Mercedes into parked car at Hollywood taco truck
Video of the August 2019 incident shows a woman knocking a plate of food out of another person's hand. She then gets into a Mercedes and starts violently backing into a parked car, over and over, near the corner of Western and Lexington avenues.
Separate video shows the driver of the Mercedes having some type of argument with a group of people as they crowd around her.
Alleged driver who intentionally smashed into parked car at Hollywood taco truck was targeted, attorney says
Darbinyan is due back in court on March 27. If convicted, she faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years and four months in prison.