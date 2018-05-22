Woman pleads no contest in 6 deaths for wrong-way DUI crash in Diamond Bar

A woman who killed six people, including her own sister, in a wrong-way freeway crash in Diamond Bar has been convicted on six counts of second-degree murder.

Olivia Culbreath, 25, will face sentencing on Sept. 7. She faces possible life in prison.

Culbreath pleaded no contest in court on Tuesday. She made an open plea, meaning no sentence was negotiated.

Investigators say Culbreath had been drinking on Feb. 9, 2014 when she drove the wrong way against traffic on the 60 Freeway at speeds up to 100 mph.

Her car slammed into a Ford Explorer, killing four people - three generations of the same family.

Two passengers in Culbreath's Camaro, including her own sister, were also killed in the collision.

Prosecutors said Culbreath had a blood alcohol content of .15 about three hours after the deadly crash.
