Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

A father is desperately searching for his missing daughter and 11-year-old granddaughter from Oklahoma, both of whom were last seen in El Monte.

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman and her 11-year-old daughter from Oklahoma who were reported missing and last seen in Los Angeles have been found safely, police said Wednesday night.

Amanda Kay Key, 40, and her daughter, Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles.

Family members reported them missing and Amanda's father Steven Jindra came to Los Angeles to help find his daughter and granddaughter.

Key and Haley were last seen at the El Monte Station bus terminal. It was originally believed the two were last spotted at Los Angeles Union Station, but family members updated that information.

In a recent interview, Jindra said he was especially worried because his daughter is bipolar and has disappeared in the past.

The LAPD said Wednesday night the two "are safe and have been located." They did not provide details on the circumstances of how they were found or where they had spent the last three weeks.

A mother and daughter from Oklahoma, Amanda Kay Key, 40, and Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles.


The two had arrived from Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a series of unfortunate events.

"She lost her job, lost her home there, and she even said in one of her texts, 'I shouldn't have come to California,'" Jindra said.

The father spent most of his time in L.A. posting flyers and searching nearby areas.

A mother and daughter from Oklahoma, Amanda Kay Key, 40, and Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womanmissing personmissing childrenOklahomaLos Angeles CountyEl Monte
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man seeks help finding daughter, granddaughter from Oklahoma
Missing mother, daughter from Oklahoma last seen in LA
Top Stories
At least 20 hospitalized after pool chemical exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
1 person dead, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
Moderate, heavy rain hitting SoCal on Wednesday
Show More
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
4th victim dies in string of attacks on homeless in LA
Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered
More News