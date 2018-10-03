Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --A woman and her 11-year-old daughter from Oklahoma who were reported missing and last seen in Los Angeles have been found safely, police said Wednesday night.
Amanda Kay Key, 40, and her daughter, Haley Marie Vilven, 11, were last seen on Sept. 15 near Union Station in Los Angeles.
Family members reported them missing and Amanda's father Steven Jindra came to Los Angeles to help find his daughter and granddaughter.
Key and Haley were last seen at the El Monte Station bus terminal. It was originally believed the two were last spotted at Los Angeles Union Station, but family members updated that information.
In a recent interview, Jindra said he was especially worried because his daughter is bipolar and has disappeared in the past.
The LAPD said Wednesday night the two "are safe and have been located." They did not provide details on the circumstances of how they were found or where they had spent the last three weeks.
The two had arrived from Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a series of unfortunate events.
"She lost her job, lost her home there, and she even said in one of her texts, 'I shouldn't have come to California,'" Jindra said.
The father spent most of his time in L.A. posting flyers and searching nearby areas.