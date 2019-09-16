Woman dead, suspect outstanding after reported stabbing in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Rancho Cucamonga after a woman died following reports of a stabbing, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Law enforcement officials were seen in front of a home on Elkridge Place around 10 a.m. Monday morning. The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the department.

Authorities received a call at 8:34 a.m. from a man who said he "stabbed his daughter to death," according to a California Highway Patrol call log.

Deputies said there are no suspects in custody. Sheriff's have not confirmed the relationship between the victim and the outstanding suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will updated as more information becomes available.
