Woman dies after 'horrific' crash, chase in Palmdale

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A resident of the mobile home park where a fatal crash occurred Wednesday night says she heard the horrific collision just before 8 p.m. and ran over to see what happened.

"I heard an impact, brakes, and than I heard a giant impact."

The woman didn't want us to use her name or show her face.

"I ran over there and saw a black SUV flipped to its side. The police were already there yanking the people out of the vehicle. And I saw a horrific..."

She was too upset to describe seeing her neighbor's body on the ground.

On Thursday, the skid marks that lead to a cinder block wall gives us an idea of just how powerful the impact was.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were in pursuit of an SUV with six people inside, most of them, juveniles. Deputies say when they backed off, the SUV went out of control on the 1200 block of Avenue S, struck a woman and crashed into the cinder block wall.

"It sounded like a legit sonic boom," Jenny Miguel said.

Jenny tells ABC7 she was in bed just before 8 p.m. when she heard the crash happen near her home.

"At first I saw smoke and cops running and grabbing a guy screaming, saying 'no, no, no' and than I hear him saying 'oh I think she's gone, I think she's gone' and I'm confused and I see something on the ground and sadly it was the remains."

Investigators say the driver of the SUV, a juvenile, was arrested. The others were detained. Along with the investigation into the fatal crash, detectives are also looking into whether the group in the SUV was involved in criminal activity before deputies gave chase.

Pedestrian killed, 6 teenagers in custody after Palmdale chase ends in crash
EMBED More News Videos

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that was fleeing deputies in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palmdalelos angeles countycar crashpolice chasefatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
73-year-old beats COVID-19 after spending 7 weeks in hospital
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Protester shot by rubber bullet in testicles demands changes at LAPD
CDC changes coronavirus risk groups, add pregnant women
Show More
LIVE: 'Pose' stars join town hall on violence against transgender women
Family alleges Dodgers security targeted them as Latinos
Heading to Vegas? Nevada issues face mask order
COVID-19 survivor in OC warns those not cautious of virus
52% of Orange County coronavirus cases are in people under 44
More TOP STORIES News